These 11 foods contain no carbs; see full list

Known for being the main source of energy for our body, carbohydrates they are fundamental in the maintenance of our organism, functioning as fuel for the body.

But for those who cannot or need to limit their consumption of this nutrient, there are foods that are considered zero carbs.

Here are 11 foods that contain no carbs.

1) Meat

Perhaps one of the most consumed foods on our list, meats are carbohydrate-free. Be it beef, pork, chicken or the like, all natural meats are nutrient free. However, it is worth noting that processed may contain carbohydrates.

2) cheese

Cheeses are known to be high in calcium, but not in carbohydrates.

3) Drinks

Some of the most consumed beverages are also included in this list, such as water, coffee and teas.

4 eggs

Rich in choline, tryptophan and amino acids, eggs do not contain any carbohydrates. In addition, they have good fat and high levels of protein.

5) Avocado

Yet another healthy fat-rich food, avocado has none of the macronutrient in question.

6) Linseed

Like some of the items on this list, flaxseed has most of its carbohydrates in the form of fiber, thus being considered one of the foods with zero of this nutrient.

7) Tomato

One of the most beloved foods of the Brazilian people, tomato is a strong antioxidant, which strengthens the immune system, preventing and helping in many diseases. All this with zero carbs.

8) Broccoli

Broccoli is another very rich and beneficial food for health and is also low in carbohydrates.

9) Arugula

A very healthy vegetable, it is rich in nutrients such as minerals and vitamins. The low carbohydrate content is also another important point of the food.

10) Salmon

This sea delicacy also has low carb. A salmon filet has only 0.7 g of the macronutrient, thus being considered a zero-carb food.

11) Lemon

Used in diets for those who cannot eat a lot of carbohydrates, lemon is perfect for seasoning foods with this proposal. A unit of the fruit can contain only 5.41g of carbohydrate.