These foods cause bad mood and harm health

If you’ve ever noticed that when you overdo it with that delicious ice cream right after it, you feel a little bad, know that this process is normal. It occurs not only with ice cream, but with several industrialized foods, with excess fats and sugars.

See too: These cooked foods are healthier than raw

Some foods are able to stimulate the body to feel well-being and a feeling of happiness, such as bananas, for example, which have tryptophan that stimulates the production of serotonin in the brain.

However, some foods produce the opposite effect, causing undesirable effects depending on what is ingested.

Foods that make you feel bad

Chocolate

The milk chocolate options are true delights, difficult to resist, as they generate a good feeling to be savoring, but unfortunately this feeling is short-lived. This is because it contains a lot of sugar and fat in the composition.

On the contrary, chocolates with cocoa contents greater than 70%, these cause a good, longer-lasting sensation, as their properties stimulate the production of serotonin.

Coffee

It’s delicious, helps wake up, according to several researches, prevents heart disease, is associated with longevity and a lower risk of premature death. However, daily consumption should be restricted to a maximum of three cups.

Drinking too much can cause side effects such as irritation, insomnia, anxiety and gastrointestinal problems. Much of this is due to the excess adrenaline that the drink stimulates, in addition to its acids. In addition, excess coffee can cause greater calcium elimination and decrease the absorption of vitamin C and iron.

What to consume to not compromise your good mood

In fact, food transforms our body and mind. Consuming foods with adequate nutrients, according to our needs, promotes more well-being and stimulates the production of hormones that directly affect mood.

The recommended thing is to prioritize foods rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that produces serotonin, known as the happiness hormone, found in soy, milk, yogurt, chestnuts, walnuts and peanuts, in addition to beans and bananas.

And avoid consuming too much of foods rich in refined, processed or fatty sugars, as they are chemical weapons that kill well-being and good mood.