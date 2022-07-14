“They would be getting ready”; Pablo Solari can ‘help’ shirt 11 above average to play for Palmeiras

O palm trees knows that he will need a good performance this Thursday (14), precisely to reverse the adverse result in favor of São Paulo and stay alive in the Copa do Brasil, which is an extremely profitable competition. The team led by Abel Ferreira shows some signs of wear, but is confident that it can reverse the score and move on to the quarterfinals.

The intention is to fight directly for all titles, even more now with some reinforcements treated as interesting, that can “turbine” the offensive sector, who are Flaco López and Miguel Merentiel. Both will be able to debut soon and help at a propitious time as Ron has suffered an injury and is currently unavailable.

Even with this duo already confirmed and officially presented, the managers are now running after to solve another situation: at the end of this season, Gustavo Scarpa will be a player for Nottingham Forest, that is, a gap will be left vacant in midfield, requiring a throw-inwhich maintains the quality and is approved by the technical committee.

After countless rumours, a piece of news may influence the arrival of one of the options treated as interesting: according to the Argentinean portal “TyC Sports”, the possible arrival of Pablo Solari, from Colo Colo, to River Plate, could be an indication that the hermanos were preparing for an eventual departure from De la Cruz.

It remains clear that nothing is guaranteed or with advances so far, but shirt 11 is one of the names that palmeirenses fans approve of to take the vacancy. At 25 years old and already showing a lot of quality on several occasions, the Uruguayan is the target of other teams as well, even from the Brazilian scene.