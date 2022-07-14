Thor 4: Why did Chris Hemsworth go without meat?

Marvel’s new movie Thor: Love and Thunder has dominated the box office worldwide. The protagonist of the plot, Chris Hemsworth, is already used to superhero productions. However, during filming, the actor did not eat meat for one morning. The reason? Natalie Portman.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Natalie Portman explained that Chris Hemsworth decided to change his diet for a day out of respect for her. “On the day we filmed our kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat every half hour, so he was kind.”

The vegan actress also stressed that she did not ask Hemsworth to change her diet that day. Therefore, Natalie thanked the admirable gesture of the interpreter of Thor in the filming of Love and Thunder. Who could imagine?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor 4 also stars Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Jaimie Alexander, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters. Watch the trailer below:

Love and Thunder trailer Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor 4

Thor 4 Synopsis

In Hemsworth’s fourth solo film, the hero of Asgard is in a new phase of his life. While trying to enjoy his retirement, Thor is surprised by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Bale).

With no way out, the God of Thunder enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa), Korg (Waititi), the Guardians of the Galaxy and his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie), the new owner of Mjolnir, which gives him the same powers as Thor.