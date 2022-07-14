Three games are confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in August 2022 so far

We’re definitely not done with the July 2022 Xbox Game Pass additions yet, but we’re already looking at what we can see in August also and currently we have tThree Game Pass games confirmed for the next month.

The first of them is the Turbo Golf Racing, which recently had a playable preview as part of the Xbox Insider program, and is basically a cross between a golf game, a racing game, and Rocket League. Then we have the Two Point Campus, which is the highly anticipated follow-up to Two Point Hospital. And finally,Midnight Fight Express is a “brutal, hyperkinetic brawling ballet” released on Game Pass at the end of the month.

Of course, we’ll let you know when more games are confirmed for August, but for now, here are more details on each of these three additions to Xbox Game Pass:

Turbo Golf Racing (4th of August)

Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players online. Hit huge golf balls and race with your friends in an explosive race to the finish flag.

Two Point Campus (August 9)

Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the simulator with a twist from the creators of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire and run an academic institution filled with amazing courses.

Midnight Fight Express (August 23)

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back to “life” by a mysterious drone claiming they have until sunrise to stop a city-wide criminal takeover together.

While we’re looking to the future, don’t forget that the July 2022 Xbox Game Pass additions are far from over, with the likes of As Dusk Falls, PowerWash Simulator, and Immortality still to come in the coming weeks: