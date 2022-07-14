Tibério charges caresses and leaves Muda in tears in Pantanal

the engagement of Tiberius (Guito) and seedling (Bella Campos) enchanted a large part of the spectators and generated an interesting romantic euphoria in wetland, but what seemed to be a bed of roses began to present some obstacles, especially with regard to the couple’s demands. On the one hand, the pawn is thirsty for a night of love, while his bride refuses to anticipate the wedding night. The result could not be anything other than a heavy atmosphere between the two.

In tears, Muda will need to be welcomed by Filó (Dira Paes) after fighting again with Tibério and hearing from the fiance some unpleasant speeches about the need to consummate the relationship. Emphatic in her decision, Muda asks the pawn for patience and reaffirms her conditions for the relationship to work out, making it clear that her choice is not related to religious issues, but to her own expectation of marriage.

Despite the intrigues, Tiberio and Muda will get along in the Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Tiberius accepts Muda’s conditions but cannot keep his peace, becoming irritated with increasing ease and showing a gigantic ease to quarrel over the romance. Even so, the couple will have an exciting wedding, with a beautiful wedding dress for Muda and a costume for the pawn, who will be thrilled to receive his beloved at the altar.

Despite the intrigues, Muda and Tiberio will have a relationship filled with love and, like practically all couples already formed in humanity, passing intrigues, which will serve as a bridge to new learning. Don’t miss the next chapters of Pantanal.