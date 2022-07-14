“To take a wave there is…”; São Paulo fans revolt with Endrick and counter the attacker’s provocation on the web

This Thursday (14th) São Paulo will try to surprise Palmeiras at Allianz Parque to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After winning the first duel 3 weeks ago by 1 to 0, at Morumbi, Tricolor only needs a draw to eliminate the rival. And the one who heated up this duel was Endrick, who poked the Sovereign on social media.

The Palmeiras striker who has been played by major European football teams began his football career at Tricolor Paulista. On the eve of the classic, the young professional recalled, in a video on social networks, the reason for his dismissal from São Paulo. The big factor that made the national football sensation leave Soberano was that the São Paulo club at the time did not give his parents a job. In addition to nudging Rogério Ceni’s team, Endrick praised Palmeiras for everything they did for him.

São Paulo fans didn’t like the young striker’s provocation at all and soon after, Endrick responded on social networks. Some asked for focus, others said that the athlete still has feelings for the Tricolor and still hasn’t accepted that he was dismissed by the Tri world champion. “The guy looks like those guys who post pictures to tease their ex! Who is bad with the situation?”, said a Sao Paulo fan. “This boy with a good head will be a great player but if he starts to blur he will be just another one” commented another São Paulo fanatic.

Other fans ordered the Palmeiras striker to overcome São Paulo’s decision to release him and said that the 15-year-old will never play like Antony, who was revealed by Tricolor and is now successful in European football. “It will never be Antony Matheus”, rated a fan. “Get over it, young man”, joked another São Paulo fanatic. “To make waves, you have to stop being a promise and become reality”concluded another member of the crowd.