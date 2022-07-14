Today is World ADHD Day; Know what the disorder is and how to recognize it

The 13th of July is the date chosen to alert about the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease affects about 3% of the world population. In Brazil, 2 million people are affected by the disorder, most of them children, according to the Brazilian Attention Deficit Association (ABDA).

Lawyer Paula Alencar tells about the journey of discovery. As a child, she was considered, in her words, “a slovenly, untidy, sloppy girl.” Paula also had difficulties studying, despite getting good grades. “When I was in college, a friend suggested I have ADHD. I didn’t think it was true, but it kept echoing in my head,” she says.

Shortly thereafter, she began to experience symptoms of work-related anxiety and depression and needed to see a psychologist. It was there, in the professional’s office, that she began to consider the hypothesis of the disorder. “I already had two years of psychological follow-up, but I only received the diagnosis of ADHD this year. I went to psychiatric follow-up together”, she says.

“It’s like I have five songs playing at the same time in my brain and I have to follow them all. So it’s really hard to live with that much mental noise”

Paula Alencar, lawyer

Before her friend commented on the disorder, Paula believed that ADHD was something associated only with childhood. It was after the diagnosis that she started to think about what it would have been like if she had discovered the disease earlier.

Dancer and biomedicine student Giulia Ribeiro says she discovered ADHD just over two years ago. Like Paula, she only started treating the disease this year, after receiving a diagnosis from a psychologist and being referred to a psychiatrist.







The symptoms felt by Paula and Giulia are similar: impulsiveness, dispersion and hyperfocus. Paula says she forgets some things easily and, on the other hand, learns others quickly. Giulia has a hypersensitivity to noises and was unable to finish almost anything she started.

Both give tips for people who also have ADHD:

Make priority lists;

Set alarms so you don’t forget appointments;

Write everything down and leave everything that is very urgent in sight;

Explain to people close to you what ADHD is;

Go to the psychologist.

But what exactly is ADHD?



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder, of genetic causes, which appears in childhood and often accompanies the individual throughout his life. It is characterized by symptoms of inattention, restlessness and impulsivity. It is sometimes called ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder).

Despite the disease being recognized worldwide, including by the WHO itself, there have already been controversies about its existence. In some countries, such as the United States, people with the disorder are protected by law to receive special treatment at school.

Psychiatrist and logotherapist Rebeca Dourado explains that the difficulties in proving the causes and the cultural relationship associated with the disorder are two possible reasons for resistance to accepting the disease as true.

“In the past, children who had ADHD were seen as rude, ‘damaged’, or that their parents were unable to educate properly. I’ve seen some professionals who don’t believe in this diagnosis [de TDAH] because they think the symptoms may be secondary to other problems such as anxiety, depression and OCD”, says the professional.

Is ADHD common?

It is the most common disorder in children and adolescents referred to specialized services. It occurs in 3% to 5% of children, in several different regions of the world where it has been researched. In more than half of the cases, the disorder follows the individual into adulthood, although the symptoms of restlessness are milder.

What are the symptoms?

1) Inattention;

2) Hyperactivity-impulsivity;

3) Difficulties at school and in the relationship with other children, parents and teachers;

4) Restlessness;

5) Impulsivity.

How is the diagnosis made?

Diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder it’s a clinical diagnosis, explains psychiatrist Rebeca Dourado. “When it is done in childhood, we request some laboratory and imaging tests, mainly to rule out other conditions”, explains Dourado.

If the exams do not show changes, the technique adopted will be the psychic exam, in which the professional gets in touch with the child to check how he/she is, receives information from the family and asks for reports from the school and professionals who accompany them. “In adulthood, as we now have much more access to information, many people identify themselves and come to the office bringing information based on screening tests”, says Rebeca.

In the medical field, there are some disease codes, such as the ICD, which have clinical criteria. When it is still not possible to diagnose the patient, he is referred to a neuropsychologist.

What are the causes of ADHD?

There are already numerous studies around the world – including Brazil – demonstrating that the prevalence of ADHD is similar in different regions, which indicates that the disorder is not secondary to cultural factors, such as the way parents educate their children or the result of psychological conflicts.

Scientific studies show that those who have ADHD have changes in the frontal region and connections with the rest of the brain. The orbital frontal region is one of the most developed in humans compared to other animal species and is responsible for behavior inhibition (that is, controlling or inhibiting inappropriate behaviors), the ability to pay attention, memory, self-control, organization and planning.

1) Heredity:

Genes appear to be responsible not for the disorder itself, but for a predisposition to ADHD. The involvement of genes was initially suspected from observations that in families of people who have ADHD, the presence of relatives also affected with the disorder was more frequent than in families that did not have children with it. The prevalence of the disease among relatives of affected children is about two to ten times higher than in the general population (this is called familial recurrence).

2) Substances ingested during pregnancy:

It has been observed that nicotine and alcohol when ingested during pregnancy can cause changes in some parts of the baby’s brain, including the orbital frontal region. Research indicates that alcoholic mothers are more likely to have children with hyperactivity and inattention problems. It is important to remember that many of these studies only show us an association between these factors, but do not show a cause and effect relationship.

3) Fetal distress:

Some studies show that women who had problems with childbirth that ended up causing fetal distress were more likely to have children with ADHD. The causal relationship is unclear. Perhaps mothers with ADHD are more careless and thus may be more predisposed to problems in pregnancy and childbirth. That is, the genetic load that she herself has (and that she passes on to the child) is what would be influencing the greater presence of problems in childbirth.

4) Exposure to lead:

Young children who have been poisoned by lead may experience symptoms similar to those of ADHD. However, there is no need to perform any blood tests to measure lead in a child with ADHD, as this is rare and can be easily identified from the clinical history.

5) Family Problems:

Some theories suggested that family problems (high degree of marital discord, low maternal education, single-parent families, chaotic family functioning, and families with lower socioeconomic status) could be the cause of ADHD in children. Recent studies have refuted this idea. Family difficulties may be more a consequence than a cause of ADHD (in the child and even in the parents).

Source: Brazilian Attention Deficit Association (ABDA)

Is there treatment?

Treatment for ADHD can be done with medications psychostimulantsPsychostimulants are drugs that increase the alertness and concentration of their users and are mainly used in the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. , especially methylphenidate or lisdexamfetamine. In addition, behavioral measures are also advised, such as a good sleep routine, physical activity, varied diet. It is also advisable to avoid ultra-processed foods and fast food.

