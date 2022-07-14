Tony Ramos activates ‘sincere mode’, releases the verb and pins influencers without registration to act: “Normas”

Tony Ramos was one of the guests of the last edition of the podcast Papo de Novela, by Gshow. At age 73, the actor commented on the participation of digital influencers, who are not registered to act, in soap operas. For the actor, training in the area is important for the experience.

However, Tony assured that there are talented professionals who have not had the opportunity to study. “That doesn’t make the talent that is hidden unfeasible, but he will have to follow certain rules, because otherwise you don’t moralize this relationship”, he opined.

“Everyone is welcome to my profession. Now, the one who sees a scene from a soap opera and says: ‘This is soft, I’ll go there, decorum and send a bullet!’. I say: ‘So you’re invited, let’s go! ‘. “It’s not like that. You have to be humble enough not to put yourself on the world’s pedestal,” he said.

As an example, he commented that he could be a great foreman, but he will not be able to join the CREA (Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy), if he does not have the training. “I’m not saying that only a university makes an actor at all. An actor could be listening to me right now and didn’t have the time or chance to show that he’s that actor. […]”, finished.