Tourist falls into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, Italy, while trying to pick up cell phone that fell after selfie

An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in Naples, Italy, while trying to retrieve his cell phone, which fell on the spot while he was taking a “selfie”. The case was registered last Saturday (9).

The 23-year-old man had not purchased a ticket for the tour and was standing at a height of 1,281 meters with three relatives. The site is a dangerous spot and has been flagged as prohibited by the authorities.

According to The Guardian, the tour guides arrived at the site first and rappelled down the crater to rescue the American. Italian police and a helicopter also helped with the operation.























After the fall, he had cuts and bruises on his arms and back, and was indicted with his relatives for trespassing on public lands. Local authorities did not say whether the cell phone was recovered.

Although it is an active volcano, Mount Vesuvius is in a state of rest, and its last eruption took place in 1944. The highest peak of the mountain is 1,277 meters, and its crater, 450 meters in diameter and 300 meters in depth.




















