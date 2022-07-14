Tourists caught performing oral sex on beachside street

Two tourists were caught this week performing oral sex in public in a street in the seaside resort of Albufeira (Algarve, Portugal). The night shot was made by another tourist, the British George Fuller, according to the “Daily Star”.

He saw a man on his knees, his head in the middle of a woman’s skirt, who was sitting at the counter of a cell phone repair kiosk.

Tourists caught having sex in a resort – Photo: Reproduction

The London resident (England) began recording the duo and shared the clip on TwitterrThe author of the images, which went viral on the networks, and his friends got close to the couple, but the two were not bothered by the approach and maintained sexual activity.

On the networks, the comments ranged from “typical tourist” to “bold” and “shameful”.

A recent CNN report pointed out that the Algarve is becoming the new portuguese destination for sex tourism. Some establishments in the region hold private parties for specific groups. The liberal reputation has attracted tourists of different nationalities, especially the English, who are often seen walking around the center of Albufeira naked or semi-naked in broad daylight, according to the Jornal de Notícias, which classifies the area as “sex , drugs and violence”: