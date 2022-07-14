Twitter is down this morning (14) after instability

The social network Twitter showed instability and was down for about 40 minutes this morning.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

On Thursday morning (14), Twitter users were surprised with the social network down. Internet users who tried to access the site both from the desktop and through the smartphone received only an error message.

The network’s announcement warned that: “An error has occurred. Try reloading the page”. Thus, it was not possible to post or share publications. Despite the inconvenience, the site was back up and running about 40 minutes after the crash. Continue reading and understand the case better.

Users were unable to access Twitter this morning

The Downdetector platform, a specialist in revealing website instabilities, notified the flaw on Twitter from 9 am today.

Image: Playback / Downdetector

Image: Playback / Downdetector

According to user reports, during the failure, accounts that were already logged into the desktop were closed, and when trying to reconnect, internet users are faced with the phrase: “This page has fallen”. The company has not yet commented on the case, explaining the reason for the failure.

With nowhere to complain about Twitter being down, users expressed themselves in the comments of the website Downdetector, check out the images.

Image: Playback / Downdetector

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Image: Sattalat Phukkum / Shutterstock.com