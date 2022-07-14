Twitter returns to the air after instability, according to users | Technology

Twitter dropped to thousands of users this Thursday morning (14). The failure occurred both in the application and for those who access the social network in the browser.

According to the website Downdetector, which monitors complaints about internet services, more than 3,000 people reported the instability of the social network in Brazil as of 9 am. “Can’t access my account, won’t even let me log in,” said one user.

In the United States, more than 50,000 people also reported problems with Twitter, mainly to access the account, according to Downdetector.

users of UK, Mexico and Italy recorded that the social network was not working around 9 am.

Already around 10 am, users began to report the return of the social network.

On Twitter, the company said it works to get everything back to normal.

“We know Twitter isn’t working for some people. We’re working to get everything back to normal. Thanks for following along.”

Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating a $44 billion deal to buy the social network, and asked a Delaware court to order the billionaire to complete the deal, according to a court filing.

“Having put on a public spectacle to bring Twitter into the picture, and signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes he – unlike the other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, mock the company, damage its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit reads.