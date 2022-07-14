understand how disease is transmitted

Photo: Journal of Veterinary Sciences

Monkeypox is already a reality in Brazil since June 8, when the first case of the disease was confirmed. In Bahia, confirmation of the first person infected happened this Wednesday (13). Faced with this news, it is important to be well informed about what the disease is and how it can be transmitted.

Therefore, the iBahia talked to the infectious disease physician and professor at the Bahia School of Medicine, Robson Reis, to understand the ways in which monkey pox is transmitted. Check out:

respiratory transmission

Is it possible to become infected with monkeypox through the air? No, as the virus that causes the disease does not spread through the air.

What happens when we talk about respiratory transmission is that when a contaminated person talks, coughs, sneezes or spits, for example, he is eliminating secretions. And the transmission is made from it.

“These droplets are secretions that are larger than aerosol particles. That is, to have a respiratory transmission in this case, a closer and lasting contact is needed, since these droplets reach an average of 1 meter of distance”, explains the doctor.

contact transmission

Another form of transmission is through contact, which can be direct or indirect. “The person can be contaminated in contact with the infected patient, through lesions, mucous membranes, or indirectly, having contact with objects, clothing, manipulated by that patient”, emphasizes the specialist.

sexual transmission

Another form that has been studied is sexual transmission. Robson Reis explains that this is a form so far not described in previous presentations of monkeypox, but with some reports in this current version of monkeypox.

In countries like the United States and Great Britain there is a higher record of monkeypox in gay and bisexual men. In the United Kingdom, 96% of the 1,235 confirmed cases as of last Friday, the 1st, were in men who have relationships with men, according to the Health Safety Agency.

Experts warn, however, that anyone can be infected by the virus.

And the symptoms?

At the beginning of the contamination, monkeypox is very similar to other viruses, warns the expert. This means that the patient has body pain, fever and headache.

“However, after the appearance of the lesions, it is when this diagnosis is easier to be made by the health professional and it is these lesions that end up taking this patient to medical attention”, he emphasizes.

From the diagnosis, the person should seek medical attention and isolate themselves.

