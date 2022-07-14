Understand how PlayStation Stars will work

Surprisingly, Sony revealed PlayStation Stars this Thursday (14), a new free loyalty program for PS4 and PS5 players. The resource will be available in 2022 and promises to provide the community with rewards through “various campaigns and activities”.

It is worth noting that players will be able to participate in the program without having to pay absolutely anything for it — although subscriptions are not currently available. It will be possible to earn points by performing a series of simple tasks, which are (for now):

Achieve specific trophies in various games available on the platform;

campaigns of check in monthly (simply requires you to play any title to receive a reward);

Win tournaments;

Being the first to platinum a successful game in your region also guarantees a unique reward.

By fulfilling the PlayStation Stars “missions”, participants will receive loyalty points that can be redeemed as funds in the PSN wallet or for selected products from the PS Store – games, DLCs, extras and many other options.

In addition, the show guarantees digital collectibles, including iconic characters “from games and other forms of entertainment.” But it is worth the addendum: these awards do not have NO RELATIONSHIP with the NFT market, as pointed out by Sony itself in a report by The Washington Post.

Definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You cannot trade or sell them.

PS Plus Members Get More Perks on PlayStation Stars

If you’re a member of any of the PS Plus tiers, know that you’ll come out ahead with the PlayStation Stars loyalty program.

PS Plus subscribers will earn additional points to spend on the PS Store;

You will be able to redeem more standalone games, more DLCs and more collectibles in the future.

What did you think of PlayStation Stars? Eager to start earning points and redeeming for rewards? Comment below!

