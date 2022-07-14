Understand how this powerful substance burns belly fat

be at weight or get the ideal weight it is certainly the desire of both men and women. And to achieve this goal, we can count on numerous diets, supplements and methods that promise to be efficient in eliminating extra fat.

But it is no secret to anyone that weight loss is achieved through diet associated with physical exercise. However, we can bet on certain ingredients capable of promoting caloric burning and sending away that fat concentrated in certain regions of the body.

This is the case with sodium bicarbonate, used in the preparation of breads, pasta and as an auxiliary product in domestic cleaning, it is also an ally in weight loss, helping to reduce abdominal fat.

Baking Soda with Lemon

This mix is ​​quite controversial. The secret is in the amount that is ingested. Lemon is a fruit that helps alkalize the blood, has vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and other functions of metabolism. Bicarbonate, which is known to be an alkaline substance, acts as a neutralizer.

In the body, it blocks the action of acidic residues from foods consumed, especially those with more calories that make you fat. Those who usually eat processed and refined foods can enjoy the benefit of bicarbonate in combating the acidity of these foods, preventing them from harming the body.

Together, bicarbonate and lemon form a potent metabolism aid. But maybe you are wondering how to use them.



Ways to use baking soda with lemon that help lose belly

Baking soda, with grapefruit and lemon juice

The ingredients are two glasses of water, 1 lemon or grapefruit and a teaspoon of baking soda.. To prepare, mix the bicarbonate in water and lemon juice, mix and drink.

Baking soda and fruit

Ingredients:

1 cup of strawberries

Fresh mint leaves sauce

2 cups of water

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

2 lemons

To do this, mix all the ingredients to drink.

3 lemons (can be any variety)

1 liter of water

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

Just prepare the lemon juice and add the bicarbonate. Mix well and consume throughout the day. It is important to know that bicarbonate alone will not lose weight, but used in conjunction with guidance from your doctorit can speed up the fat burning process, especially in the belly region.