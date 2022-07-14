US government is a ‘band of criminals’, says Venezuelan deputy after Bolton confession

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on US government is a ‘band of criminals’, says Venezuelan deputy after Bolton confession 2 Views

Confession of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton demonstrated that “he is part of this gang”, said Venezuelan congressman Saúl Ortega.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Patient of arrested anesthesiologist cried when he learned of rape – 07/14/2022 – Daily life

The patient who appears in a footage being raped by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved