US inflation hits highest level since 1981 and puts the world on alert

The inflation dragon shows its claws not only in Brazil. In the United States, the world’s largest economy, the famine is accelerating and increasingly widespread, reaching the highest levels since 1981 and, on top of that, raising the warning of recession on the global radar.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), released yesterday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surprised the market and advanced 1.3% in June, above the 1% increase in May. In the 12-month period, the indicator increased by 9.1%, the highest increase on this basis of comparison since November 1981.

Market forecasts pointed to a monthly variation of 1.1%. But the price spike was widespread, with food and energy groups driving the climb. Monthly variations were 1% and 7.5%, respectively. And, in the accumulated in 12 months, 10.4% and 41.6%. According to analysts, the fact that inflation has not slowed down increases the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will raise interest rates even further – a measure with a strong impact on emerging nations and with high country risk. , as is the case of Brazil.

“The US inflation came above expectations and only reinforces the thesis that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates to contain this inflationary process. The more the Fed raises interest rates, the more Brazil tends to suffer, because the real will devalue even more”, warned economist André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).





pressure on the real

“As a safe country raises interest rates, it attracts investments that could come to Brazil. Even with the very high Selic rate, the country cannot sustain good investments, and this affects our exchange rate. The devalued real is good for the country to export, but it is bad when it imports, as is the case with fuels. Therefore, when the dollar rises, it affects inflation even more”, explained Braz.

Julio Hegedus, chief economist at Mirae Asset, stressed that, given the inflationary surprise, the Fed should accelerate the pace of monetary tightening, raising interest rates by one percentage point instead of 0.75 point as in the previous meeting of the North central bank. -American. “The market should be stressed. The prospect of an adjustment of one percentage point in the Fed’s basic interest rate, on the 27th and 28th, enters the radar”, he said, referring to this month’s meeting of the Fomc.

As a result, the dollar should remain strong in comparison with other currencies. “The dollar tends to appreciate more with the prospect of tightening interest rates in the US, because the tip is to do evil at once, and not in homeopathic doses. Of course, however, the Fed must continue to operate from of the dissemination of the indicators”, affirmed Hegedus.

weaker euro

Luis Otavio Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, stressed that the CPI figures show that the Fed will need to be tougher on monetary policy if it wants to bring inflation down from current levels, and this will have repercussions not only in Brazil.

“This movement should keep the dollar strong in the international market and the real under pressure”, said Leal, noting that European countries are also beginning to feel the thud of the prospect of a stronger pull in interest rates in the US, so much so that the euro entered downward trajectory, it has already lost more than 10% of its value this year and reached parity with the dollar, which had not happened since 2002. Yesterday, the European currency was traded at US$ 0.998. “Inflation is as high in Europe as it is in the US, but this energy crisis could put some countries on the continent into severe recession, notably Germany, in addition to the risk of fragmentation of the European bond market,” he warned.