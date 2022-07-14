US inflation is widespread, Fed will need to raise rates faster, analysts say

The US consumer price index (CPI) came in above average market forecasts and soured investors’ mood. There are reasons for this: the CPI for June, which increased 1.3% compared to May, is the highest in the historical series. In addition, 12-month inflation, at 9.1%, is the highest in more than 40 years.

Energy prices rose 7.5% in June and were the main villain of the indicator, after the price of a gallon of gasoline reached the unprecedented level of US$ 5. However, even the core of the index, which does not take into account prices more volatile such as food and energy, surpassed analysts’ estimates, rising 0.7% on a monthly basis and 5.9% on an annual basis. In CM Capital’s analysis, core inflation was more modest, but worrying.

“In short, the indicator increasingly shows similar inflation among its groups and widespread in the economy, which is by no means good news,” wrote the analysis team of the house.

Alexandre Manoel, chief economist at AZ Quest, explains that the surprises came precisely at the core of inflation. “Services came at the maximum of our projections, 0.70%, and goods 0.78%, 8 basis points above what we were expecting”, he says. Manoel also highlights the acceleration of the index’s quarterly moving averages, which signals the persistence of inflationary inflation in the short term. According to the economist, the CPI shows that inflation is not only related to pressure from shocks.

“Now we have a more widespread inflation and with the core pressured, mainly by the inflation of services, which tends to be a more resistant inflation”, added the economist.

Sávio Barbosa, chief economist at Kínitro Capital, also notes a very high diffusion of US inflation, while more persistent items, such as rents and health services, continue to accelerate. “This result indicates that inflationary pressure tends to remain high over the next few months,” says Barbosa.

Although the recent drop in the price of commodities may moderate the pace of the full CPI for the month of July, the expectation is that core inflation will register strong monthly variation. “We believe that the total CPI should close the year close to 7.0% (year on year) and the Core CPI close to 5.5%”, concludes the economist at Kínitro.

For Felipe Sichel, chief economist at Banco Modal, there are risks arising from new pressures on fuel and food items, as well as underlying inflation, a consequence of a heated job market. “So much headline [do CPI] as the composition of the index are quite negative for the trajectory of inflation in the United States”, he says.

More work for the Fed

In the view of Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, the CPI for June confirms that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates in the US economy by 75 basis points at the meeting on the 26th and 27th of July. “The market is far from reality when pricing an interest rate below 4% at the end of the year,” he said. For him, the monetary authority will need to raise interest rates faster and to even higher levels.

“The market has not been reassured, on the contrary: it is more tense in relation to inflation, which can and should impact the Fed’s future decisions on monetary policy in the US”, says Simone Pasianotto, chief economist at Reag.

Tomorrow another inflation indicator will be released that will be monitored with a magnifying glass by the market: the producer price index (PPI). the consensus Refinitiv points to an increase of 0.8% in June compared to May.

“Even without the June PPI having been released, the gap between consumer inflation and producer inflation remains high. It should be noted that the costs are fully passed on to the final consumer there, since the high level of demand, added to the low level of unemployment, allows this movement to happen, unlike what happens in Brazil”, highlights an analysis by CM Capital.

For BofA, the June CPI endorses the bank’s view that inflation will weigh on consumer spending, leading the economy into a mild recession. “The indicator keeps the Fed on its path of monetary tightening. We continue to expect an increase of 75 basis points in July and 50 basis points in September”, say BofA analysts.

