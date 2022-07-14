VALUES RECEIVABLE will you have payments in JULY? See if you will receive forgotten money and check the latest news

The system Amounts Receivable ended the last phase of consultations in April.

Since then, many people have been waiting for the new stage of consult Amounts Receivable.

See the latest system news Amounts Receivable and know if you will receive forgotten money in this matter.

“Amounts receivable” is the term used to characterize money that has been “forgotten” in banks.

O forgotten money originates from:

Bank accounts;

Fees incorrectly charged on financial transactions;

Quotas and net surpluses of credit unions;

Consortium resources closed.

The first phase of consult Amounts Receivable was closed on the 16th of April.

More than 2.5 million people received forgotten money – constituting a total of R$ 245.8 million.

Then the second phase of the system Amounts Receivable began to be formulated and amounts to more than R$ 4.1 billion.

In this new stage, the system Amounts Receivable will be covered with new information passed on by financial institutions.

This means that the data will be updated and there may be new features available – even for those who have previously accessed the system and were not successful.

In addition, you will not need to schedule an appointment to withdraw the forgotten money – the withdrawal of the forgotten money can be done at the first consultation.

The second phase of Amounts Receivable was scheduled to begin on May 2, but was postponed due to the strike by Central Bank employees.

“The strike by BC civil servants hampered the development schedule for improvements to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). The SVR return deadline, initially scheduled for May 2, will be postponed. The new date will be communicated in advance.”, informed the Central Bank.

Once the option is available, to perform the consult Amounts Receivable just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform. See further below.

The first step is to carry out the initial consultation to receive a specific date and return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br website (Click here to be redirected).

If you haven’t done this first step yet, just access the website above and make the consult Amounts Receivable.

Next, the citizen will need to create a Gov.br account to consult forgotten money and you should upgrade the account level to silver or gold.