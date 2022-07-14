Vasco terminates contract with Vitinho | vasco

Vasco announced, on the afternoon of this Wednesday, that it terminated the contract of midfielder Vitinho. The 22-year-old was signed earlier in the season but has only made four appearances for the club.

– Vasco da Gama communicates that the athlete Vitinho is no longer a club player. The midfielder agreed to terminate the contract on the afternoon of this Wednesday (13/07) – informed the club.

Vitinho had been loaned by Corinthians to gain shooting and experience, but he had little space at Vasco, not least because he spent a long time injured. In Serie B, he only participated in the debut against Vila Nova, entering the second half, and since then he has been listed for another five games in the competition.

Vitinho, midfielder for Vasco

In addition to Vitinho, the club recently terminated the midfielders Isaque and Bruno Nazário. O ge brought on Monday that forwards Vinicius and Laranjeira should also leave Vasco, who also referred the departures of defender Vitor and forward Roger, both 21 years old and who were not being used in São Januário.

At the beginning of the season, the club protected itself in the contracts made with the players, already anticipating the need to release some athletes and correct the route throughout the season. In the cases of Isaque, Nazario and Vitinho, the terminations were by mutual agreement benefiting both sides, as the players were out of space at Vasco.

Vasco wants specific reinforcements. The idea when drying the cast is still to qualify the training of Maurício Souza and the coaching staff. It is understood that with a leaner group, the coach will have better working conditions to seek evolution in the course of Serie B. Amidst the negotiations of the football department, the team returns to the field next Saturday, at 16:30, against Sampaio Correa, in São Luís.

