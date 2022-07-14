Video: Cássio is attacked in an invasion by Santos fans on the Vila Belmiro lawn | Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, was attacked by a Santos fan who invaded the Vila Belmiro lawn after the match between the clubs, this Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Peixe won 1-0, but Timão advanced. Eight fans were arrested.

The confusion started as soon as the game ended. The Santos crowd, concentrated behind the goal that Cássio was defending, started throwing firecrackers on the lawn – the final minutes had already been interrupted by flags in the same place. The goalkeeper ironically applauds the fans for their attitude.

As Cássio left the penalty area, a fan passed through security, invaded the field and ran towards the Corinthians player, hitting him with a kick. Cássio managed to defend himself, and the fan still fell on the lawn, being restrained.

Players from Santos and Corinthians also had a disagreement on the pitch.

Corinthians players run to the locker rooms after Santos fans invade the field

Other Santos fans then entered the field. Corinthians players had to leave the field running towards the changing rooms.

In a note released at dawn, Corinthians repudiated the aggression against Cássio:

“Corinthians regrets and considers the violence suffered by our athletes and coaching staff unacceptable this Wednesday (13), in Vila Belmiro, after the end of the second round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022. Bombs, field invasion and aggression towards our players made it dangerous to leave the field, which was dominated by an extremely hostile atmosphere. After the scare, all our professionals are safe. We will charge the appropriate measures and punishments so that scenes like these do not happen again”.

