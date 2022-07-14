Video: Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are seen together for the first time | celebrities



Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella were spotted together for the first time – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 07/13/2022 17:35

Rio – Wanessa Camargo was spotted with Dado Dolabella, this Wednesday, for the first time since rumors began that the two would be together. The alleged couple was seen in Goiás, according to images released by Record TV’s “Balanço Geral SP”. In the video, the singer gets out of a car and is followed by the actor, who appears on crutches.

According to a cousin of Wanessa, the singer would have already assumed the relationship with the actor for the family, after divorcing businessman Marcus Buaiz. “Everyone knows they’re together,” Nathan Camargo told the “A Hora da Venonosa” podcast at the end of June. Dado and Wanessa had already been in a relationship between 2000 and 2004, having a relationship marked by comings and goings.

live on #General balance: exclusive images show the couple Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella, for the first time, after reconciliation #AHoraDaVenenosa ➡ Watch on @sigaplayplus: https://t.co/EsiKDUNakY pic.twitter.com/Mf0ZBsbrDQ — General Balance (@balancogeral) July 13, 2022

In May of this year, Wanessa Camargo announced the end of her 17-year marriage to Marcus Buaiz. In participation in the Faustão program, the 39-year-old singer stated that her priority after the separation is her children, it is her children, José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 7. “If we manage to have maturity, affection , respect for all the history that we have always created, the children will deal with it calmly, which is my priority today. Taking care of my two little ones. It’s been more difficult for them than for me. Then I’ll take care of myself” , declared.