Viih Tube and Eliezer share how their first kiss was, who is the most jealous and if he is bisexual | TV & Famous

Viih Tube and Eliezer opened a question box and interacted with fans on Wednesday, 7/13. Curious about the relationship of the newest couple in the square, the followers did not skimp on the questions, nor the ex-brothers on the answers.
Viih Tube and Eliezer tell how their first kiss was, who is the most jealous and if he is bisexual — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
During the virtual chat, Viih and Eliezer told how they met and disagreed about who is the most jealous in the relationship. The influencer was still outraged when an admirer said that the ex-brother is ugly for her.
“I get p#*@ when they say these things. I think he’s a hottie, a cat, I admire him all day long.”
They also wanted to know if Eliezer is bisexual, and the negative came: “No, guys! It wouldn’t be a problem if I were, but no…”, made it clear the ex-brother, who continued with the online and sincere chat .
“At the airport. I didn’t know who she was. We talked on WhatsApp, but I didn’t recognize her. And then I had a photographer with me, exchanging ideas, she came in a green sweatshirt and mask, and he said: ‘It’s Viih Tube’ .”
“But Eli is the most lost person I’ve ever seen in my life, he confuses everyone. We used to talk, because I was rooting for him on the show.”
“You,” she pointed out, without batting an eye! He laughed: “Pay attention, Vitória! (laughs)”.
“One day we were in a place and she disappeared. Just because she thought I wanted to get another girl… And I was like a sucker looking for her (laughs).”
“We exchanged a lot of ideas when we met. There was a ‘truth or dare’, then they asked me who I would take from the circle, and there were about 10 people, then I said to the face: ‘Victory’. But we didn’t stay there.”
“Everyone left and we were alone. We talked for about 4/5 hours, I had a flight to catch at six in the morning. In the end, leaving, we kissed. I left and we didn’t meet until weeks later” , detailed the former BBB.
“It’s being light, hot, I’m happy. Any relationship is valid when both are on the same wavelength”, he pointed out.
