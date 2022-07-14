Viviane Araújo posts pregnant essay and enchants internet users

This Wednesday morning (13), Viviane Araújo posted an image of her pregnant photo shoot and left fans delighted. In the image, Viviane appears in a white dress that highlights the belly of the last trimester of pregnancy.

“Am I happy my loves?! What a beautiful rehearsal! This is just the first of many [fotos] to come”, declared the actress. “Wonderful! Seeing you happy fills my heart with happiness! I love you so much and may Joaquim come full of health to bless you, Gui and all your family even more! Love you!” wrote one follower.

And it wasn’t just the fans who melted with the post. “My God. The most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen “, declared the singer Gretchen. “Full beautiful and beloved, your beautiful my beloved friend”, commented Luis Miranda.

Viviane shared with fans the production of the rehearsal

Viviane has been sharing belly snaps with fans during her gestation period and rocking the web. Yesterday (12), the actress had already left her fans curious to see the result of the photoshoot by posting her production for the clicks. “Woman, you were always beautiful! But pregnant is surreal… a goddess!”, declared a follower.

“What about this transformation today? I loved. Registering this beautiful moment of Joaquim’s pregnancy”, posted Viviane. Her baby Joaquim is the result of the actress’ marriage to Guilherme Militão.

