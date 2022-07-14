Voted Power Couple 2022 Final: updated poll points to fierce competition to win the reality show

Read more

The audience that follows Power Couple 2022 wants to know: who wins the reality show? The updated Votalhada poll predicts which duo will be the champion this Wednesday, 07/13.

Check out who will probably be the Power Couple champion, according to Votalhada Power Couple 2022 updated now.

WATCH IT NOW FINAL VOTE Power Couple Poll 2022 R7: Who wins?

Voted Power Couple 2022 Final

The 16:30 partial of Votalhada points Brenda and Matheus as the winning couple. Check below all the details of the partials and who should be in the 2nd and 3rd place of the Power Couple:

Voted Power Couple 2022 Final: 07/13, 16:30

Voted Poll Power Couple 6 Final 16:30. Source: Voted website

At 4:30 pm on Wednesday, the polling meeting organized by Votalhada had a total of 136,057 votes. Of those, only 18.94% were for Adryana and Albert to take home.

Thus, with just over 4 percentage points of difference between them, Karol and Mussunzinho (38.38%) and Brenda and Matheus (42.68%) were in a fierce dispute to see who wins the Power Couple.

Voted Power Couple 2022 Final: 07/13, 11:30 am

Voted Poll Power Couple 6 Final 11:30 am. Source: Voted website

The 11:30 am partial that shows the results of the portal polls points out Brenda and Matheus as the favorites to win the program. In this compilation, the updated Votalhada Power Couple consulted 8 partials, which totaled almost 77 thousand votes.

In this sense, of these numbers, 47.14% are from Brenda and Matheus. Therefore, in second place are Karol and Mussunzin, with 36.80%, and Adryana and Albert in the last place, with 16.06% of the votes.

Voted Power Couple 2022 Final: 07/13, 08:30

Voted Poll Power Couple 6 Final 8:30 am. Source: Voted website

As per this morning’s update, Brenda and Matheus have 49.22% of the votes to win the Power Couple. Karol and Mussunzin appear in the sequel with 36.36%. Anyway, Adriana and Albert have 14.43% of the votes to win.

Votalhada performs a weighted average with partial results of 8 polls about the final of Power Couple Brasil. The poll promoted by Fashion Bubbles is even included in the account.

The partial updated at 8:30 am takes into account 50,854 votes distributed by the selected polls. According to Votalhada, Brenda and Matheus lead 6 of the 8 polls. The other two indicate Karol and Mussunzin.

In the polls consulted, Brenda and Matheus have a percentage between 35% and 77%; Karol and Mussunzin vary between 16% and 55%; While Adriana and Albert, 5% and 29%.

Who do you think wins the Power Couple?

Who is in the final of Power Couple 2022?

Brenda and Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho and Adryana and Albert are the three finalists of Power Couple. Learn more about duos:

Brenda and Matheus

Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio participated in the first season of “Brincando com o Fogo”, a Netflix reality show based on “Too Hot to Handle”. In the series, which premiered in July 2021, the two fell in love and decided to give love a chance.

Retrospective: 1 time as the couple with the worst balance of the cycle; 4 times as the most voted couple in the house, 3 times as the couple with the worst performance in the Couples Test; 1 time for the Final Exam.

Find out more about the duo:

Karol and Mussunzinho

From “A Fazenda 13” to “Power Couple 6”, actor Mussunzinho, 28, is married to advisor and businesswoman Karoline Menezes, 26. They currently reside in Rio de Janeiro.

Retrospective: 1 time for the Final Exam.

However, see more about the duo:

Adriana and Albert

Adriana Ribeiro, 48 years old, is a singer. She was born in São Paulo (SP), but now lives in Santo André (SP). Albert Bressan, her 52-year-old husband, is a businessman from Ribeirão Pires (SP).

Retrospective: 2 times as the most voted couple; 4 times as the couple with the worst performance in the Couples Test; 1 time as the couple with the worst balance of the cycle.

In this sense, find out more about the duo:

Where can I watch Power Couple?

As we saw earlier, Power Couple airs from Monday to Saturday on Record TV. That is, on open television. However, the PlayPlus subscription allows you to keep an eye on everything that happens in the Mansion.

In order not to miss the final, after 14 days, you will pay R$ 15.90 per month. Thus, you not only have access to 24-hour cameras directly from Power Couple, but you can also watch soap operas, series, journalism and entertainment programs.