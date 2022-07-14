Vtor Pereira says he has already suffered the same injury as Renato Augusto and emphasizes: ‘Very boring pain’

Corinthians qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after a duel with Santos this Wednesday. One of Vítor Pereira’s absences was midfielder Renato Augusto, who hasn’t played for almost a month. After the game at Vila Belmiro, the Portuguese coach commented on the experienced player’s injury and revealed that he has already suffered from the same problem.

“I’m not part of the DM, it’s not my area. In my career, I had a muscle injury that Renato had. It was one of the hardest to get through. Because every time you put your foot on the ground, you get a hook and feel like you’re going to fall again. Renato, he had the injury and when he tried to go back, he felt pain again and went back. The pain is still there, so we don’t risk it. He’s better now, but he’s still not well“, said the coach at a press conference.

“Later, when the pain stops, which is quite annoying, as if you get a sting every time you put your foot on the ground, and when you run, it feels like it’s going to break. That’s the feeling I had. I stayed away for a while. Renato, when he doesn’t have pain, will have to physically condition himself, to be well and help us in time. Willian the same, Fagner too“, continued.

Renato Augusto has been out of action for almost a month. The last match that the midfielder played was against Goiás, on June 19, in a round valid for the Brazilian Championship. The player began to feel discomfort in the calf and started treatment.

Shirt 8 had already improved the discomfort and was undergoing a physical reconditioning process. However, according to the latest bulletin released by Corinthians, the athlete returned to feel pain in his calf and returned to the medical department.

Coach Vítor Pereira continues with an extensive list of absences due to injury. Another case that the Portuguese commented on was that of the midfielder Maycon. According to the coach, Timão’s number 5 is in a more advanced stage of recovery and hopes to count on the player in training this week.

“Maycon I think he’s more advanced now, I hope I can count on him in training, I think tomorrow he gives us a lot of strength. But he’s not physically conditioned either. stronger, more offensive”, concluded the coach in a press conference after the classification.

