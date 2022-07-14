Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are spotted for the first time

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella were spotted together for the first time since they resumed their relationship. According to a cousin of Wanessa, the actor and the singer got back together after her divorce from Marcos Buaiz, ​​who were together for 17 years. The images were released in the panel “Hora da Poisnosa”, of “Balanço Geral SP” (RecordTV).

According to journalist Fabíola Reipert, who presents the picture, the record was made in Goiás. In the video, Dado and Wanessa appear to get out of a car and arrive at an establishment. The actor appears walking with the help of crutches. According to Reipert, Dado injured the ischium, a bone located in the hip.

“They’re together, they’ve already taken the relationship to the family, but not publicly yet. […] When they go out there in that region, they ask people not to take a picture,” he said.

Between comings and goings, Wanessa and Dado dated in 2000 and ended definitively in 2004. The artists’ relationship was marked by fights and controversies. In 2009, after rumors that he didn’t like his ex-son-in-law, Zezé Di Camargo took a stand on the matter: “He thinks I don’t like him, but I have nothing against Dado. I would love to meet him again to clarify some things.” , said the singer.