Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are spotted together for the first time after reconciliation

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella were spotted together for the first time after reconciliation. The exclusive images were released, this Wednesday (13), by Fabíola Reipert in the The Poison Hourof General Balance Sheet SPgives Record TV.

According to the journalist, the two were seen in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in the interior of Goiás, in a pet shop in the region – it is worth remembering that the actor has lived in Alto Paraíso de Goiás since 2021.

In the images, Dado appears walking with the help of crutches, as he injured a butt bone. The car the two were in also had their initials stamped on the back window.





Also according to Fabíola, Wanessa and Dado have already taken up the relationship for the family and, when they go out on the streets, they ask people not to take pictures of the two.

Rumors that the two would be together emerged shortly after the singer announced the end of her marriage to businessman Marcus Buaiz. Despite rumors and a Vanessa’s cousin confirm the romanceneither the artist nor Dado have commented on the matter so far.

Vanessa announced the end of the 17-year marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz in May of this year. Together, they had two children: José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 7.

Rumors that the singer would be getting involved with Dado Dolabella emerged shortly after the split came to light. That’s because Vanessa would have met the actor during a trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros.

According to Leo Dias, the alleged encounter would have been the last straw for the end of the marriage between the artist and Buaiz. According to the columnist, Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter was accompanied by friends.



