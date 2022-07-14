





Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are spotted together for the first time Photo: RD1

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella were spotted together for the first time after their reconciliation. The images were released exclusively, this Wednesday, 13, in the The Poison Hourof General balanceat Record TV. In the video, the singer and the actor appear walking in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in the interior of Goiás.

The images, released in the frame of the presenter Fabíola Reipert, show the actor walking with crutches. “When they go out there, they ask people not to take pictures. He’s on crutches because he hurt a bone, called ischium, in his butt. He’s having trouble walking”, described Fabiola.

Also according to the columnist, they were accompanied by two dogs at the time of the act. “They were walking into a pet shop,” she pointed out. The program also showed that the initials “W” and “D” with a heart appeared on the windshield of the car.

live on #General balance: exclusive images show the couple Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella, for the first time, after reconciliation #AHoraDaVenenosa ➡ Watch on @sigaplayplus: https://t.co/EsiKDUNakY pic.twitter.com/Mf0ZBsbrDQ — General Balance (@balancogeral) July 13, 2022

Comings and goings

Wanessa and Dado’s romance began in the early 2000s, during the recording of the video clip Love Doesn’t Leave, great success of the singer. The two quickly became the beloved couple of the public, gained attention from the paparazzi and appeared on the covers of magazines.

Some time later, Zezé Di Camargo, Wanessa’s father, publicly declared that he did not like Dado and did not approve of their relationship. Between comings and goings, Wanessa and Dado were caught in romantic moments or arguing in public, which made it clear that the relationship was not going well.

The actor has already revealed that, during his relationship with Wanessa, it was disclosed that he would have hit her. This is because a photo was taken of the two in a moment of fight, where she was crying.

The relationship between the two came to an end in 2004. After the breakup, Wanessa would have met Marcus Buaiz with whom she was married for 17 years.

Recently, the singer divorced Buaiz and her cousin, Nathan Camargo, revealed that Wanessa and Dado are together and have even assumed the relationship to family members.