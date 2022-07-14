Watch video of almost 6 meters long paddlefish found in Chile | World

Fishermen in the city of Arica, in northern Chile, found an almost 6-meter-long oarfish on Monday (11).
This fish is rare and there is a myth related to it: its appearance is said to be associated with natural phenomena such as earthquakes in the near future. This legend spread in 2011 in Japan. Shortly before the tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster, paddlefish were spotted off the coasts of the country.
Oarfish is lifted by a crane in the city of Arica, Chile — Photo: Reproduction/Videos
According to the Instituto de Fomento à Pesca de Chile (Ifop), the presence of the animal on the Chilean coast is very unusual.
Paulo Ricardo Schwingel, professor of oceanography and a master’s degree in environmental science and technology at Univale, in Itajaí (SC), says that this fish is found all over the globe, except in polar regions.
“It is one of the biggest fish on the planet (in length). If we think of groups of bony fish (which excludes cartilaginous fish such as sharks), it is the largest on the planet,” he says.
According to Schwingel, this is not a fish that swims well. He moves undulating his own body. This makes it relatively easy prey for other animals such as sharks.
“There is a curiosity: the fish that are found on the beaches, already half dying, have a very rare characteristic: self-amputation. The body is so long that it eats part of the tail, perhaps out of hunger,” says Schwingel. This is known because the animal appears with the end of the tail amputated.