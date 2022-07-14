What Are Reproductive Rights and Why Anyone Can Have Children – 7/14/2022

If you are a citizen or citizen born in Brazil and wish to have children, this is a choice guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

The document provides the following: “Based on the principles of human dignity and responsible parenthood, family planning is the free decision of the couple, and the State is responsible for providing resources for the exercise of this right, any coercive form by official institutions or institutions being prohibited. private”.

The text also includes men and women separately, referring to those who wish to be a single mother or father.

In practice, this means that even if the family is not the model considered “traditional” by many, formed by a cisgender man and woman (people who identify with the gender at birth), the rights are the same – and the State support, through public health services, should also be.

Roberto Bete and his partner Erika Fernandes, transgender people, had access to public health to monitor the entire pregnancy of Noah, their first child. The couple’s story is the subject of the documentary pregnant fathermade by MOVUOL’s video producer, Live well, UOL’s health and well-being platform, and the UOL Diversity Center, which shows Roberto’s pregnancy, Erika’s treatment to produce milk and the arrival of the baby. The video is available above and on YouTube.

In their case, the exams, consultations and even specific classes with the aim of preparing them to become father and mother took place in the south of São Paulo. Despite both taking specific hormones for years to make the gender transition, Roberto had no trouble getting pregnant naturally and Erika was able to lactate and breastfeed Noah.

Scene from the documentary Pregnant Father: Roberto during Noah’s birth Image: Liel Marin / UOL

“A trans man can have reduced fertility — there are few studies on this —, but generally the result of using hormones is not infertility”, explains doctor Marcelo Praxedes, gynecologist and obstetrician at the trans surgery outpatient clinic at Hospital das Clínicas. of São Paulo, reinforcing that it is still possible to consider adjustment or withdrawal of medications.

“There are even transsexual men who become pregnant even unplanned while using testosterone, as it does not guarantee contraception”, points out physician Aleide Tavares, a gynecologist at the Trans Space at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), part of the Ebserh network.

But if someone has an infertility problem, whether cisgender or transgender, the SUS (Unified Health System) can also offer alternatives.

“Every state has some referral service to deal with infertility cases. Primary care in each municipality can inform the person or couple where they can receive assistance”, says family and community doctor Ana Amorim, a professor at USP (University of São Paulo ) who has been working with the health of the LGBTQIA+ population for 15 years.

In what ways can one have a child?

For the procedure, the woman —or one of the women, in the case of a same-sex couple— makes use of drugs that stimulate the ovary. Your egg production is monitored by ultrasound. At the time indicated by the health team, the semen (from a partner or donor from a sperm bank) is placed in the uterus for the fertilization of the egg. The success rate is 13% to 18%.

For IVF, the woman also uses drugs to stimulate the production of eggs, but they are removed from the ovaries by means of ultrasound and fertilized in a laboratory – also with sperm from the partner or donor. The formed embryos are implanted in the woman’s uterus.

“In the SUS, this modality is usually linked to universities. If there are two women, it is feasible to use the egg of one person and place the embryo in the uterus of the other. In this case, the biological material would be from the person who provided the egg”, explains Sue Yazaki Sun, gynecologist and professor at the EPM of Unifesp (School of Medicine, Federal University of São Paulo).

It is when a woman proposes to bear a child for a couple who cannot have one biologically. According to the rules of the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), whoever “borrows” the uterus must be a blood relative of one of the parts of the couple or of the single person, up to the fourth degree: mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece or cousin .

In addition, you must have good mental and physical health conditions confirmed by a medical team and be at most 50 years old. CFM also does not allow any monetary transactions to be made.

For pregnancy, the two techniques described above can be used. For gay male couples, this is the only option for having a biological child.

The adoption process, which takes place through the Childhood and Youth Court (part of the Court of Justice), is also an option for infertile couples or those who wish to shelter, raise and love a child or adolescent without parents.

In 2020, the CNJ (National Council of Justice) pointed out that more than 30,000 children and adolescents were in foster care (they were taken from their parents or guardians), and of this total, 5,154 were able to be adopted.