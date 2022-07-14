What is the condition that strikes Virginia again?

On Tuesday (12/7), Virginia Fonseca again reported migraine attacks during pregnancy. In May, the digital influencer was hospitalized for a few days due to headaches and was diagnosed with refractory headache. The LeoDias column sought out an expert to better understand the condition.

Refractory headaches are common but constant headaches that are difficult to treat and do not respond to any medication.

Virginia and Zé Felipe celebrate their daughter Maria Alice’s birthday party Virginia and Zé Felipe celebrate their daughter Maria Alice’s birthday partyManuela Scarpa/Brazil News Virginia and Zé Felipe celebrate their daughter Maria Alice’s birthday party Virginia and Zé Felipe celebrate their daughter Maria Alice’s birthday partyManuela Scarpa/Brazil News Virgínia and Zé Felipe (Reproduction: Instagram) Virginia Fonseca and Ze FelipeReproduction / Instagram Virginia Fonseca and Ze Felipe Virginia Fonseca and Ze FelipeReproduction / Instagram Virgínia Fonseca (Photo: André Moreira/Agnews) Virgínia Fonseca (Photo: André Moreira/Agnews)Virgínia Fonseca (Photo: André Moreira/Agnews) 0

According to neurosurgeon and neurologist Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima, from Albert Einstein and Rede D’Or and Director of WCL Neurosurgery, headaches are common in women and, generally, migraine-like headaches tend to improve during pregnancy, but in some women, in the first trimester, due to the intense hormonal changes of the period, they appear frequently, which needs to be investigated.

“As the influencer Virginia is pregnant, the difficulty in treatment is a little more delicate as she cannot be subjected to any type of medication, since the condition deserves extra care. What happens is that when administering medication we have to be careful so that it does not pass to the placenta and reach the baby”, explains the doctor.

Despite the constant pain and difficult treatment, in Virginia’s case, refractory headache is not dangerous or uncommon. This is provided that all the necessary tests are carried out and that no structural damage is found, a lesion in the brain such as a tumor, for example. If it is not the case of the patient, the treatment is really medicated, and in this early pregnancy, rest.

Migraine headache by itself is potentially serious for the pregnant woman, or the fetus, if the patient has an acute and severe neurological disorder, such as clots in the brain, vasculitis (inflammation of the vessels in the brain), increased pressure within the resulting from thrombosis of veins, stroke with obstruction of arteries or even intracranial hemorrhages.

“The manifestations of signs and symptoms are very individualized. There should be an alert when the headache changes characteristics, intensity and if there is identification of comorbidity, neoplasm type, SAH (uncontrolled systemic hypertension), pregnancy, heart disease, excessive use of analgesics, fever and neck stiffness”, explains Wanderley. fencing.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.