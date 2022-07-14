What is the relationship between gut bacteria and mental health? – 07/14/2022

Mental health is a topic in much evidence, especially after the pandemic. A few days ago, I watched a podcast video in which a psychiatrist was talking about the relationship between mental health and the gut, and so I started to study more about this relationship.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual is able to use his or her own abilities, recover from routine stress, be productive and contribute to his or her community. . Mental health implies much more than the absence of mental illness.”

But what is its relationship with the intestine? Studies show that gut bacteria are key players in your mood and mental health and can alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress and, when left untreated, can also make them worse. What I’ve already reinforced here is that the gut is an environment of trillions of bacterial cells that make up a unique ecosystem — the gut microbiome — and, in addition to all the benefits, their activities influence your brain.

As we know, the body is exposed to stress. It undergoes a series of changes so that all energy and key resources are directed to the muscles and brain, and it also causes the body to release cortisol, all of which can affect the gut microbiome.

Likewise, if your gut microbiome is out of balance (dysbiosis), your overall mood can be affected. This is because the activity of your gut bacteria affects stress and anxiety — a balanced microbiome can improve how you handle stress, but an unbalanced microbiome can affect your mental health.

See some important points:

The vagus nerve connects your gut and your brain

Your gut and brain are connected by the vagus nerve, which is part of the autonomic nervous system and allows you to breathe, digest food, and swallow. This nerve is able to send messages from your brain to your gastrointestinal system and vice versa.

The connection between the two organs means that the gut-brain axis is becoming vital in mental health, diseases that affect the brain, and even irritable bowel syndrome. This explains why stress can affect your digestion, but also why digestive problems can make you sad (who doesn’t get more upset or even irritated when they’re constipated or have a bowel problem?).

The vagus nerve in digestion is responsible for motility — helping to move food through the digestive tract —, digestion itself — stimulating the release of digestive enzymes — and appetite — communicating satiety to the brain.

Communication between gut bacteria and your brain

Gut bacteria break down food, mainly dietary fiber, and turn it into metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids. These are detected by the nerve, which sends data to the brain, allowing the regulation of digestive processes.

Butyrate, for example, is a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) that benefits gut health and is synthesized by the gut microbiota when undigested carbohydrates such as dietary fiber and resistant starches (prebiotics) are broken down.

On the other hand, when the vagus nerve is damaged by stress, it cannot effectively react to inflammation, which is bad for the gut and gut bacteria.

Link between inflammation, gut bacteria and depression

To support your health, your gut microbiome needs to be diverse, which helps keep you balanced. However, if not balanced, opportunistic microbes can take advantage and proliferate, resulting in an inflammatory state, which can contribute to depression — generating even more inflammation and causing this to become one big cycle.

A diverse microbiome can prevent this inflammatory state, helping to improve mood and anxiety levels. Healthy eating is one way to improve the microbiome and reduce inflammation.

Gut bacteria and mental health

Butyrate is a short-chain essential fatty acid produced by beneficial gut bacteria when you eat fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, whole grains, legumes, for example. It not only keeps your gut healthy, but your brain benefits too.

Butyrate is the main source of fuel for the cells in the gut lining, so it helps keep that barrier strong and intact, as well as helping to prevent inflammation. A study has shown that butyrate can help you develop new brain cells and you can actively contribute to the production of butyrate in your gut through your diet, by ingesting prebiotics, i.e. foods that directly provide sustenance to gut bacteria, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Probiotics and depression

Probiotic bacteria provide many health benefits, including for the brain. They reside naturally in the gut, but are also found in supplements and fermented foods such as yogurt and kefir.

The species of Bifidobacterium, lactobacillus and lactococci are examples of probiotics because they support the whole body and improve mental health. Some research shows that certain species of lactobacillus improve the way to deal with stress and anxiety, and some studies show that ingesting probiotics can help relieve the symptoms of depression.

Probiotics help improve well-being by keeping the intestinal ecosystem balanced and preventing dysbiosis.

Intake of prebiotics to nourish probiotic bacteria

You’ve increased your intake of probiotics, but to reap the full health benefits, you need to keep them nourished. Just like you, your gut bacteria need food to keep them energized and prebiotics are needed for that.

They are substances found in plant-based foods that maintain beneficial gut bacteria. Prebiotic fibers, polyphenols and resistant starches nourish gut bacteria, which in turn turn them into beneficial nutrients. Furthermore, consumption of prebiotics is also associated with a reduction in anxiety-related behavior.

Gut microbes regulate happiness hormones

They communicate with cells that produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter (and a hormone) that regulates your mood, as well as your anxiety and happiness levels. Likewise, another neurotransmitter, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), regulates and improves mood because it helps calm the nervous system and turn off stress reactions.

Some probiotic gut bacteria can even produce GABA for your body. So your diet can help your bacteria protect your mental well-being, because consuming the right foods feeds good bacteria.

The makeup of your microbiome and mental health

The makeup of your gut microbiome can tell you a lot about what’s going on inside your body. Remember that everyone’s gut microbiome is unique, but diversity is a proven factor in keeping your body (and your mind) healthy.

The gut and brain are prime examples of how changes in one can affect the other. An unbalanced gut microbiome, or dysbiosis, is associated with many illnesses, including mood disorders like depression.

Likewise, depression can cause inflammation, which can affect the gut’s natural ecosystem. However, promising research shows that probiotics and prebiotics are having positive effects on depression, anxiety, and stress management.

As with many of my texts, I always stress the importance of maintaining good gut health for your overall health, and the more studies that come out, the more certain we are that gut health is essential.

