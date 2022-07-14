What Science says about what we feel at the moment of death

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on What Science says about what we feel at the moment of death 2 Views

Dia de los muertos, Mexico

Credit, Getty Images

Oh, life! You are born, you grow up, you fall in love with someone (or something), maybe you father other people, and before you know it, it’s time for the next part: death. The inevitable disappearance of our being.

There are a huge variety of ways you can die. The most common are heart disease or cancer, but there are, for example. 600 people die each year from erotic asphyxiation.

Regardless of how it happens, it is certain that at some point you will experience clinical death—when breathing and blood flow stop.

For most people, death is not completely instantaneous. What does modern science know about our experience in these final moments?

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman victim of childbirth rape does not know about the violence suffered

The patient raped by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, last Sunday (10), at the Hospital …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved