Where to watch, schedule, lineups and referee

Palmeiras welcomes São Paulo on Thursday night (14), at 8 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a duel valid for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Tricolor won 1-0. Verdão needs to beat the rival by two goals to advance, while a triumph by just one goal takes the decision to penalties.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime streaming service. You can also follow the duel in real time on UOL Score.

Possible lineups

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick (Rodrigo Nestor) and Welington; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Breno Lopes (Wesley). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

last games

The last games of the teams took place for the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras was in a 0-0 draw against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. And São Paulo comes from a 0-0 draw against Atlético-MG.

