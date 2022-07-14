Which currency is better to take on the trip?

The dollar is falling against the dollar and, for the first time since 2002, it was worth less than the US currency. For those traveling to Europe, is it still worth taking euros? Or has the fall made the dollar more advantageous?

Is it worth taking a dollar or a euro? Experts warn that it is not worth buying dollars and then exchanging them for euros. There are costs with fees and taxes every time you buy a currency, explains economist and professor at Ibmec-RJ Gilberto Braga. So the more times you make the switch, the worse.

When is it worth buying dollars? According to the professor, the consecutive exchange of coins is only worthwhile when the difference in value between them is greater than 15%.

And who already has a dollar at home? For those who are going to travel to Europe and have dollars at home, economist Ricardo Macedo explains that you can even win when exchanging dollars for euros, depending on the amount the traveler paid for the North American currency. Those who bought dollars for an average price of R$ 5, according to the economist’s calculations, win because of the differences in relation to the current price.

Is it worth buying euro now? yes if you have travel scheduled for the next few weeks. But the experts’ recommendation is to buy currency in fractions, that is, gradually, to reduce possible losses up front with the possibility of a new devaluation.

Why did the euro fall so much? There are mainly two reasons. Macedo explains that the dollar was already undergoing a process of appreciation against the euro. This has to do with inflation and interest rates. Inflation is skyrocketing in both the US and Europe. The Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) and the ECB (European Central Bank) are raising interest rates to combat rising prices. But the rate at which interest rates are rising is faster in the US, and higher rates tend to attract resources currently invested elsewhere, including in the euro zone countries. With fewer dollars in Europe, the price rises. The second reason is the war in Ukraine.

Why does the war in Ukraine influence the fall of the euro? The problem of inflation in the European Union is compounded by the crisis imposed by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Most European countries are dependent on oil and gas from the conflict region. With supply problems, the cost of fuel and energy rises, which contaminates the entire economy. It is an energy crisis, which raises concerns about a possible recession and weakens the euro. Inflation in the euro zone reached 8.6% in June, an all-time high.

Has Europe become cheaper for tourism? With the fall of the euro, it is possible to spend less on the purchase of the currency. But it is worth remembering that high inflation in Europe ends up impacting the purchasing power of tourists as well, who will have to spend more to stay, eat and move around the continent.