Which explains the thousands of new followers the anesthesiologist gained after rape

The numbers are staggering. Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella went from 2,000 followers to 11,000 new followers on Instagram. All this in less than 24 hours after his arrest, which took place in the early hours of last Monday (11).

The anesthesiologist, who raped a pregnant woman during labor at the Hospital da Mulher, in Rio de Janeiro, had his moment of ‘fame’ on social media. Photos with more than 15,000 likes, hundreds of comments – most of them in a threatening tone -, in addition to curious people who went through the profile to survey the doctor’s clicks.

Despite the sudden engagement, someone who had access to the professional’s social network, on Tuesday morning (12), closed the profile and reduced the amount of followers that the suspect gained between arrest and exposure in the media.

Growing number of followers (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

But what explains the shocking amount of new followers the anesthesiologist gained after the crime?

According to Icaro Sukerman, a specialist in Digital Communication, this new ‘army’ of followers has to do with the question of the social impact it generates on internet users, that is, people want to know the end of the story that had repercussions in the country.

“In the past, before access to digital information, everyone was conditioned to collect this information through the television newspaper, the printed newspaper, the magazine, from people close to them who had access. Today, with social networks, with the internet, in a general way, you are much closer to the news, much closer to the person who generated the news, as in the case of the anesthesiologist, who is also a rapist. People follow his profile to be able to see what will happen, if he will be arrested, if at some point he will release a note on the social network, or if there will be someone on the profile explaining what happened,” he told the CORREIO.

The publicist also reinforces that, as much as people follow the profile of someone who generated this impact in the media, it is often not because of fanaticism, but to have a memory of something and try to gather new information, even if the profile is paralyzed, as is the case with the anesthesiologist. In addition, Icaro clarifies that there must be a brake on the amount of content that Internet users consume.

“The important thing is that this close contact does not generate any loss of mental health of the person who follows. Because, whether you like it or not, justice in Brazil is often not quick, so until the person has an outcome of the case, the person You may be continuing to move the social network and you will be consuming content from someone that is not beneficial. Because if the person is capable of raping a pregnant woman in an operating room, anything that comes to you, that person will not be positive”.

Psychologist Mariana Félix also shares Icaro’s thoughts. For her, in the world of psychology, there is not such a logical explanation as to the behavior of human beings, but rather a new stampede of immediate people, who need to follow as much information as possible in real time.

“It was possible to notice how this number of followers increased at an absurd speed after the case came to light. I believe that there is no explanation which would justify this increase, whether it is a matter of identification or admiration with the situation that occurred involving the doctor” , details.

Mariana also comments that many internet users “tend to look for things that are similar to us. There are things that we identify with, that we look at and feel represented by that. From this point of view, I would say that they are people who are similar to him. [o anestesista]but you cannot generalize and say that it is an absolute truth”.

Finally, the expert still warns those Internet users who intend to continue consuming the subject. “It’s easier for you to see the news in the media than you are following this profile, giving a rating, because like it or not, it’s a number, a vanity metric. This growing number of followers is unnecessary for this type of person”, he concludes.

understand the case

Employees at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, located in Baixada Fluminense, Rio de Janeiro, managed to record the exact moment when Giovanni Quintella, a 31-year-old anesthesiologist, put his penis into the mouth of a pregnant patient who was in labor. cesarean during the surgery that took place on Sunday (10).

Every action was filmed by the cell phone of one of the nurses, who was already suspicious of the professional’s behavior inside the operating rooms. Luckily, the team managed to switch rooms and thus recorded the entire crime, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Giovanni was caught red-handed in the early hours of last Monday (11), while he was resting. The following day, he was taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8, where people with higher education are imprisoned. The cell is 36 square meters, designed for two people, but the doctor will be alone.

In addition to the rape with the woman in the footage, he is also investigated for five more possible crimes committed in other health facilities that Giovanni worked for.