WHO advises against using two drugs to treat Covid-19 | coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) released, this Thursday (14), new guidelines advising against the use of two drugs to treat Covid-19. The new guidelines were published in the “British Medical Journal” (“BMJ”).

The organization began to advise against the use of colchicine and fluvoxamine for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19, because there is not enough evidence that they bring improvement for patients. In addition, both carry risks, pointed out the entity’s Guidelines Development Group.

The new guidance is that fluvoxamine – an antidepressant – be used only in clinical trials. Colchicine – an anti-inflammatory used to treat gout – has a “strong recommendation” not to be used in mild to moderate cases of Covid.

In October last year, a study in “The Lancet” had pointed out that fluvoxamine could reduce hospitalizations for Covid-19 by up to 32%.

The WHO has not issued guidelines on the use of the drugs in critically ill or critically ill patients (see below the current recommendations of the entity).

The group that issued the recommendations said they “reflect uncertainty” about how the drugs work in the body – in addition to the evidence gathered so far that they do not help with Covid survival or reduce the risk of hospitalization or the need for intubation.

According to the WHO assessment, “fluvoxamine probably has little or no effect on mortality” and may have “little or no effect on mechanical ventilation and hospitalization”.

The opinion was based on three clinical trials involving more than 2,000 patients.

The group concluded, among other things, that the balance between potential benefits and harm does not favor treatment.

The group assessed that, like fluvoxamine, colchicine also likely has “little or no impact on mortality and mechanical ventilation, may have little or no impact on hospitalizations” and, in addition, may “increase the likelihood of adverse effects leading to discontinuation of the drug”.

In addition, the panel also discussed the risk of colchicine interactions with other drugs and the narrow therapeutic window – the period when the drug has the desired effect and is not toxic – particularly in patients with or at risk of liver and kidney failure. Experts have also pointed out that colchicine toxicity can be serious and sometimes fatal.

The non-recommendation of use was based on data from seven clinical trials, which involved 16,484 patients.

For mild cases of Covid, the WHO strongly recommends the use of Paxlovid (combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir).

The entity has conditional recommendations for sotrovimab, remdesivir and molnupiravir for patients with non-severe Covid, but who are considered to be at high risk.