Who can still withdraw the FGTS in 2022?

Caixa will continue to release BRL 1,000.00 from the extraordinary withdrawal until December 2022. Therefore, see if you are entitled to this withdrawal from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

How to make the extraordinary withdrawal?

The extraordinary loot began to be released by Caixa on April 20, 2022, according to the worker’s month of birth. On June 15, the value was released for those born in December. However, if you haven’t withdrawn the money yet, it will be available until December 15th.

The amount released to the workers was not the same, considering that the amount was credited according to the individual balance of each one, with a maximum ceiling of R$ 1,000.00.

The money was released to each worker through the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and IOS, and will return to each individual’s FGTS account on December 16, that is, the amount is available for withdrawal until December 15, 2022

Through Caixa Tem, it is possible to transfer money via pix, pay slips and make online purchases using the virtual card.

birthday withdrawal

Anniversary Cash Out can be an alternative if you have already cashed out Extraordinary Cash Out. This benefit is released in the month of birth of each Brazilian in the month of their birth.

However, it is necessary to have an available balance, as well as the extraordinary withdrawal, and activate this modality in the FGTS application, available for Android and IOS. After activation, the amount will be released for withdrawal at Caixa branches for up to two months, starting from the month of birth.

