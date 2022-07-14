Who is Rebecca’s boyfriend who doesn’t want polygamy?

In participation in “Otalab” this week, Rebecca said that her “dream” is to live in a polygamous relationship, but that her boyfriend does not want to open the relationship. The singer is discreet, posting few photos next to her beloved, but the couple has already given rise to talk on social media. After all, who is Rebecca’s boyfriend?

Lucas Godinho is a businessman, influencer, loves sports and has been with the artist for almost two years.

Meet the funk girl’s boyfriend:

Entrepreneur and Influencer

Lucas is 26 years old, graduated from the PUC-Rio Business School and is a partner in a muay thai academy and a network of parking lots in Rio de Janeiro. According to his publications, Lucas is also involved with the opening of a facial and body aesthetics clinic. In addition, he is a digital influencer and accumulates more than 136 thousand followers on Instagram.

in love with sports

In addition to muay thai, Lucas practices other sports to keep in good shape. He usually shares with his followers his routine at the gym and records of the practice of stand-up paddle, crossfit, running and even skiing. Furthermore, in college days, he participated in swimming competitions.

Trips

The businessman also publishes photos of several trips he has taken around the world. Among the destinations visited by Lucas are Santiago, in Chile, New York, in the United States, Tulum, in Mexico, alongside Rebecca, and Portugal, also with the singer, who performed at Rock in Rio Lisboa.

Relationship with Rebecca

The funkeira and the businessman met in June 2020 and, in August of the same year, they started dating. The beginning of the relationship, in fact, became controversial on social media. That’s because the singer told how she encouraged the boy to ask her out on a date.

“I really wanted to date him, but he didn’t because he had just gotten out of a relationship. I wanted to be with him all the time. But he didn’t answer me, he ignored me… Until one day I posted a picture with him. without authorization and then everyone started to see that we were together, and we were still dating. […] There was a day I booked a hotel, bought flowers and jewelry and then he asked me out on a date.”

After the negative reaction of the comment, Rebecca defended herself: “Everyone I love I try to please, I would never in my life buy someone to love me. I’m the kind of affectionate person, I please in every way.”

The gift was also criticized.

Lucas and Rebecca also became a subject on social media after some fans criticized the gift that the boyfriend chose for the singer. The funkeira gave an iPhone 12 and two pairs of sneakers to her beloved. In return, she received a Harry Potter-themed bracelet.

The artist, however, came out in defense of the treat she received from Lucas and countered the comments of her followers.

Are you bothered dear, buy me a present then ? Rebecca (@RebeccaOficial) December 27, 2020

Highs and lows

After the controversies, Rebecca decided to stop posting pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

“People were interpreting some situations differently, as they really wanted. Which is not cool. For the sake of my relationship, I stopped publishing. It’s better to leave my relationship alone and live in peace and happy with Lucas”, he said. , in an interview with the newspaper O Globo in August of last year.

In May of this year, the portal Em Off stated that Lucas got involved with Bárbara Morais, Rebecca’s former colleague and former affair on the reality show “De Férias com o Ex” (MTV). In June, however, the businessman appeared glued to the singer in a romantic publication celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“Favorite person”, wrote the singer in the caption, breaking the fast of the photos with the loved one.