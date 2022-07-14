who is Stênio Garcia’s wife

The behavior of Marilene Saade, 54, during an interview with her husband, actor Stênio Garcia, 90, drew attention. The actress forcibly removed Stênio from the place, covering his mouth and justifying the act by saying that he could not get covid-19.

The couple met again during the backstage of the soap opera “Torre de Babel”, in 1998, but they had known each other since 1981, when the actress, as a child, participated in the first version of the series “Carga Pesada”.

The two engaged the relationship at the end of the soap opera and have been together since then, making the union official in 2009.

Followed by more than 130,000 people on Instagram, she shares daily routine with her husband and yoga exercises.

In recent years, the couple has become a subject for leaked nudes and for reporting an old fight with director Silvio de Abreu.

nudes

In September 2015, nudes of Stênio Garcia, then 83 years old, and Marilene, aged 47, were leaked on the internet. The subject became one of the most talked about on Twitter.

Despite the huge repercussion, the actor did not feel bad about what happened. “I was with my wife [?] What problem is that? I have no reason to be ashamed. For me I wouldn’t [à delegacia prestar queixa]I have nothing to hide [?]but my wife wants to go to court and find out who leaked these photos,” he told Quem.

The woman, on the other hand, was very shaken. In the same interview, she said that she no longer wanted to leave the house.

“We were surprised by this. I’m going to end this internet and all that. I’m going to move heaven and earth against anyone, I want to create a law”, said Saade.

Complications in surgery and coma

In March 2017, the actress underwent surgery to remove a fibroid in her uterus after feeling unwell during a yoga class. She had complications, was admitted to the ICU and went into a coma.

A week later, Saade woke up but remained hospitalized due to a nervous breakdown. She was only discharged 3 weeks after the surgery, and followed her recovery at home.

“I came back for him [Stênio]”, said the artist in an interview with the former “Programa do Gugu” (TV Record). We are so close, we are so ‘both’ that I think I came back for him”.

Bullshit with Silvio de Abreu

Stênio Garcia said he was boycotted by Silvio de Abreu on TV Globo Image: Reproduction

With Stênio’s departure from TV Globo after more than 40 years at the station, health commented on an alleged boycott by director Silvio de Abreu of her husband.

The disagreements between Stênio Garcia and Silvio de Abreu would have started in the 60s, when the actor separated from his ex-wife, the actress cleyde yaconis. The end was difficult, and Silvio, a friend of the actress, would have “taken the pain” from her after the end of the relationship.

In 2012, Silvio took over the dramaturgy direction at Globo. Since then, Stênio has never worked on complete works for the station. At the beginning of the pandemic, the actor was fired.

In an interview with journalist Fábia Oliveira, Saade said that the former director “destroyed” Stênio and will be “destroyed by God”.

“Silvio destroyed my husband and will be destroyed by God. He is rich, he doesn’t need to work. We need to. But I trust in divine justice and he will pay dearly”, he said.

Everyone knew that his departure from the station was a matter of time, but for my husband that departure was too late. Lucky for those who stayed. Leaving the vaccine we will have to find a way. This being called Silvio was so cruel to Stênio that only God himself. Marilene Saade

She also commented on the impossibility of returning Stênio, 88, to Globo.

“After they send them away, after 47 years, no company makes another contract for an indefinite period. There is no such possibility. Silvio had to have left before he was seven years old, he left my husband without work and living on his base salary. I wrote [o motivo da briga entre Silvio e Stênio] in the feed [do Instagram] and Silvio cut off his head because of me,” he said.

“For the right job, we don’t survive and it doesn’t matter. Rehiring? There’s no such possibility. Without a vaccine, then, not even for the right job. Having a contract and a certain stability, a health plan… It’s much better for us, who live only on that. “.