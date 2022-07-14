Who will be Santos’ next coach?

With the arrival of football executive Newton Drummond, Santos intends to define the new coach in the coming days. And the trend is that the replacement for Argentine Fabián Bustos is Brazilian.

Even before Newton was hired to head the football department, Peixe received the suggestion of bringing Pepa, a former Portuguese coach from Vitória de Guimarães. The name was taken to the Management Committee, but ended up being vetoed in a vote.

Most of the CG understood that Santos now needs a Brazilian or at least a foreigner with experience in the country. Newton Drummond agrees and already has some options on his radar.

As published by GE, Guto Ferreira pleases. The coach is free after passing through Bahia and has already worked with Newton at Internacional. The 56-year-old is very excited about the possibility of taking over Peixe, but has not yet been approached.

Another coach being considered is Odair Hellmann, ex-Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. He, however, is not available right now and needs a few days before returning to Brazil. Santos’ urgency can make any negotiation unfeasible.

Also free after spending time at Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho has already been sought after in the management of Andres Rueda and has enthusiasts on the board, but would receive a much higher salary than Bustos. His arrival would depend on a “discount” in relation to what he earned in his last jobs.

While the new commander does not arrive, Santos has the assistant Marcelo Fernandes as an interim. He should direct Peixe against Avai this Saturday, in Ressacada, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.