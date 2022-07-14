Why are LGBT+ adults more vulnerable to heart disease?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – While many US residents celebrated the LGBT pride In June, many in the medical community highlighted the devastating disparities in health outcomes for LGBT+ adults – disproportionate cases of monkeypox in men who have sex with men, high reported rates of alcohol abuse, obstacles to accessing tests and treatments for cancer.

But, according to some experts in the field, one of the health inequalities most critical among the LGBT+ adults is often neglected.

A growing body of research shows that LGBT+ adults are more likely to have worse heart health than their heterosexual peers. Lesbian, gay and bisexual adults were 36% less likely than straight adults to have optimal cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association concluded in 2018, based on research into risk factors such as smoking and blood glucose levels. In 2021, the organization released a statement on the high rates of heart disease among transgender and gender-diverse individuals, linking these high rates in part to the stress that comes from discrimination and gives transphobia.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

Research indicates that LGBT+ adults are more prone to cardiovascular disease. Photograph: Simone Noronha/The New York Times

The data supports what clinicians and those who research LGBT+ health have observed for decades – that the community faces specific and far-reaching obstacles that affect the brain and body.

THE cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented. But there are disparities in where that burden weighs on the general population. We spoke with clinicians and health researchers about why these inequalities persist and what steps LGBT+ adults can take to improve heart health.

Experts said LGBT+ adults face unique pressures – stigma, discrimination, fear of violence – that can directly and indirectly lead to illness.

Stress directly affects certain hormones that regulate blood pressure and heart rate, said Billy Caceres, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing and the Research Center for Sexual and Gender Minority Health at Columbia University.

THE hypervigilance – the feeling of always being on the edge, constantly on the lookout for the next threat – causes cortisol levels to rise, which can lead to long-term cardiovascular problems, said Dr. Carl Streed, assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine.

Additionally, stress can lead to chronic inflammation, said Dr. Erin Michos, associate director of preventive cardiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and may increase the blood pressure and the heart rate.

Researchers sometimes refer to the allostatic loadthe cumulative cost that chronic stress takes on the brain and body, said Scott Bertani, director of advocacy at HealthHIV, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing prevention and care for people at risk of HIV. “It stands to reason that our bodies respond to these really complex and challenging life events and demands,” he said. For example, he added, coming out and, in some cases, coming out repeatedly, is often accompanied by severe stress.

To deal with the constant threat of discrimination or harassment, many in the LGBT+ community self-medicate with drugs such as tobacco and alcohol, said Streed, who is also a researcher at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Boston Medical Center. These industries target the LGBT+ community through advertising, he said, especially during Pride month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 25% of lesbian, gay, or bisexual adults used a commercial tobacco product in 2020, compared with 18.8% of heterosexual adults, a disparity the agency partially attributes over the years. history of the tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing campaigns in the United States.

Research has also identified a link between sleep and heart health, Caceres said. Growing evidence shows that LGBT+ adults have more sleep problems and disruptions than the general population, which may also be linked to chronic stress.

Obstacles in seeking care

A 2017 survey of nearly 500 LGBT+ adults by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that more than 1 in 6 reported avoiding medical care because they were concerned about discrimination. This hesitation means LGBT+ adults are less likely to access life-saving preventive health care, Michos said. All adults should be screened at least once a year for risk factors cardiovascularwhich is normally part of an annual physical exam, she said.

Finding medical providers you feel comfortable and safe with can be key in preventing heart disease, experts said. Streed recommends that LGBT+ adults seek out supportive doctors. The Human Rights Campaign creates an annual Health Equality Index – a list of healthcare facilities that say they are inclusive of LGBT+ patients.

What LGBT+ Adults Should Know to Improve Heart Health

While gender-affirming hormones have been shown to have a positive impact on mental health, Michos said, there is some evidence that high amounts of testosterone and estrogen may have cardiovascular risks. People who are taking these hormones should consult their doctors about maintaining heart health.

The American Heart Association recommends seven steps to optimal heart health: controlling blood pressure, keeping cholesterol levels low, lowering blood sugar, exercising daily, eating a nutritious diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, and not smoking. Michos also recommended cutting back on processed foods, sugary drinks, and highly refined carbohydrates, opting for whole grains, lean proteins, and lots of fruits and vegetables. Adults should also get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day, such as brisk walking, running, or cycling.

These are essential aspects of heart disease prevention, she added, “but we can’t just preach ‘you need to live a healthy lifestyle’ if individuals are under significant psychological distress and discrimination.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.