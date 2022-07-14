Why did Ambev (ABEV3) jump and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fall? Time to buy? – Money Times

Consumer actions, such as ambev (ABEV3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), had different performances in this Wednesday’s session (13).

while the owner of Skol and Brahma jumped and 5.66% and led the Ibovespa, Magazine Luizawhich has accumulated gains in recent sessions, fell 3.41%, among the biggest lows.

in the case of ambevthe action was spurred by a report by the JPMorganwhich raised the stock’s recommendation from neutral to buy.

According to analysts, the prices of commodities showing relief – indicating a turning point on the margins in 2023 – as the missing piece in the puzzle for a tactical ‘upgrade’.

They cite that the bank’s price tracking indicates that revenue execution is “on point,” with the company raising prices without significant loss of elasticity or volume.

Analysts said they still see the brand Heineken outperforming the market due to its strong brand equity and increased production capacity. But they highlighted that their research with consumers shows that the preference for the brand ambev has been recovering driven by innovation.

already the Magazine Luiza backtracked in the face of dismal retail data. The sector’s performance was lower than expected by the market, which, according to XPmay be a result of a tighter credit supply environment.

“E-commerce should continue to face greater volatility, especially in the face of increased competition and macroeconomic deterioration”, he says.

THE XP has a neutral recommendation for Magalu.

See the biggest drops

Company ticker Fall 3R Petroleum RRRP3 5.55% Qualicop QUAL3 4.40% D’or Network RDOR3 4.31% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 3.31% yduqs YDUQS 3.41%

See the biggest highs

Company ticker High ambev ABEV3 5.66% Carrefor CRFB3 3.29% nature NTCO3 2.93% vibrate VIBR3 2.70% BRF BRFS3 2.72%

