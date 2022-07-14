Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others? 0 Views

  • Raúl Rivas Gonzalez
  • The Conversation*

Female Anopheles gambiae mosquito, vector of the parasite that causes malaria, Plasmodium falciparum. The parasite produces a precursor that activates human red blood cells to attract the mosquito and invite it to feed on our blood.

Credit, Wikimedia Commons/CDC/James Gathany

photo caption,

People infected with the parasite that causes malaria are more attractive than healthy individuals to mosquitoes that carry the disease.

Mosquitoes and the diseases they carry have killed more people than all the wars in human history combined.

Statistics indicate that the mosquito is by far the deadliest creature in the world to humans. In 2018 alone, the insect was responsible for around 725,000 deaths.

In that same year, the second deadliest animal was precisely humans, causing the death of 437,000 similar animals. And we were followed (with a long distance) by the combined aggressions of snakes, dogs, poisonous snails, crocodiles, hippos, elephants, lions, wolves and sharks.

This situation is naturally worrying and led the World Health Assembly – the annual decision-making event of the World Health Organization (WHO) – to approve, in 2017, the Global Response to Vector Control (GVCR). 2017-2030. This is an action aimed at strategically orienting countries to urgently strengthen vector control, among which mosquitoes stand out.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Scientists Warn New Omicron Variant Is Super Contagious

Nicknamed Centaurus, the new subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75, recently discovered in India, is being blamed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved