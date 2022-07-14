Why doesn’t Lojas Renner’s share fall like Magazine Luiza’s?

The two companies are in the same sector: commerce. But one has already lost half its market value this year and another has gained 6.4%. Why does the crisis of inflation and high interest rates affect Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and other retailers’ shares so differently – and not so bad for Lojas Renner (LREN3)?

Today, for example, until noon, the Rio Grande do Sul chain of fashion stores was among the five biggest highs of the day, with an appreciation of 1.41%, at R$ 24.52.