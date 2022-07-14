Why doesn’t Lojas Renner’s share fall like Magazine Luiza’s?

The two companies are in the same sector: commerce. But one has already lost half its market value this year and another has gained 6.4%. Why does the crisis of inflation and high interest rates affect Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and other retailers’ shares so differently – and not so bad for Lojas Renner (LREN3)?
Today, for example, until noon, the Rio Grande do Sul chain of fashion stores was among the five biggest highs of the day, with an appreciation of 1.41%, at R$ 24.52.
What’s the difference? The explanation lies in the product they both sell. Lojas Renner, despite having Camicado, for home and decoration products, is more focused on clothing, which is less dependent on credit. Magazine Luiza’s sales depend more on credit, as it is concentrated on home appliances, says Marcio Loréga, chief analyst at PagBank.
Magazine Luiza, in the first quarter, made 73% of its sales through credit. It is not so different from Lojas Renner, whose share was 72%. What separates the two chains is that, while Magalu divides purchases up to 24 times, Lojas Renner makes a maximum of eight.
People are buying more clothes In addition, there is a recovery in sales for clothing and footwear. Many have stopped buying these pieces in recent years and there is a pent-up demand in the clothing sector, says Terra Investimentos, in a document for investors. Lojas Renner also owns the Youcom brand, which has more expensive products, aimed at a consumer less affected by inflation. It’s the same thing with Grupo Soma (SOMA3), owner of the Farm brand.
Can Renner grow more? Another positive factor for Renner is that it is better prepared to make new acquisitions in the near future. Therefore, this action gains value, according to Lórega.
Worth to buy? Yes, says Terra Investimentos, which has set a target price of R$44 for the next 12 months – an appreciation of 79.45%. PagBank also recommends buying, but bets on a lower value: BRL 35.60, which would result in a rise of 45.19%.