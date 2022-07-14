Why the dividends of Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) will be less ‘fat’, according to Barsi

One of the biggest investors in actions at the Brazil, Luiz Barsi said that he is not excited about the expressive dividends recently distributed by OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

He evaluated to Reuters that the level of earnings should not be repeated, among other reasons, due to the cooling of discussions around the taxation of dividends.

Barsi stated that the possibility of taxing earnings corroborated the “spectacular” year in terms of dividends that was 2021.

For him, the cooling of this pressure is a less cash availability in companies can soften the numbers this year.

“2022 will be milder, more restrained, but it will still be good,” said Barsi, known for accumulating billionaire wealth with a strategy of investing in companies that are good dividend payers.

Biggest dividend payers

Vale and Petrobras appear among the biggest payers of earnings in the first half of this year, according to a survey by the Real Valor platform.

The oil company had a dividend yield of 34%, while for the mining company the indicator reached 15% – they were, respectively, R$9.69 and R$11.92 per share.

Both remain among the top choices in recommended monthly dividend portfolios, according to a survey by the Money Times.

*With information from Reuters

