Why the US Q2 earnings season will be closely monitored by investors

This Thursday (12), the second quarter 2022 earnings season on Wall Street gains strength, which will be especially monitored by managers and analysts. With inflation still high and with the possibility of a recession on the horizon, the figures presented must be observed – even more – closely, in order to monitor the effects of the projections for companies.

According to FactSet, an American financial data company, the profit of companies that are part of the S&P 500 between April and June this year should increase 4.1% on an annual basis – a number that has already decreased compared to the previous projection, which was growth of 5.9%, and which, if it consolidates, will define the quarter as the one with the lowest growth since the end of 2020.

“From the first quarter to the second, the scenario deteriorated a lot. Companies have already started to signal labor cuts, inflation has picked up and the price of energy has gone up. Now we also have the beginning of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike”, explains Rafael Nobre, international analyst at XP Investimentos. “The market will want to know the impact of all these variables on the results”.

In a context of monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy, most companies are expected to see their revenues decline: less access to credit reduces the flow of capital. In addition, inflation, which is still high, tends to directly impact profit margins, with companies holding price passes to avoid losing customers.

“The main factor that the market will look at will be how much the high inflation is already impacting the profitability of companies and how much they are managing to pass on prices”, comments Nobre.

Between January and March of this year, the issue of high prices was highlighted, especially in the balance sheets of supermarket companies such as Walmart and Target. Inflation led consumers to buy less and reduced margins.

For the second quarter, the XP analyst expects that American retail will continue to be under pressure on this front and that the balance sheets will also bring the development of a problem that had already appeared in the last season: the increase in inventories.

The lower consumption due to the increase in prices made part of the retailers see some of the products on their shelves become untouchable. “People are giving priority to buying cheaper and more necessary goods”, explains Nobre. “With this, some retailers have previously signaled an excess of stock and, the normal path after that, is to carry out liquidations, which brings extra pressure to margins”.

On the inflation front, certain sectors usually benefit from rising prices. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, for example, although also impacted, are usually able to pass on higher prices more than retailers who work more with electronics and home appliances. Something similar is also true for the utilities sector.

“Companies more linked to discretionary consumption end up suffering more while basic consumption tends to perform better, or at least restore their margins during the inflationary period”, explains Guilherme Zanin, strategist at Avenue.

Still in this line, the specialist from Avenue points out that companies linked to the energy sector should be the positive highlights of the quarter. Still high fuel prices keep profitability high and consumption on this front is not as affected by rising prices as people have to continue to consume energy.

On the other side of inflation, rising interest rates

The way the Federal Reserve has been acting to control the rise in prices is through raising interest rates, having raised the base rate for the first time since 2018 last March.

“Banks normally have their revenues benefited by high interest rates and this should be seen in this quarter’s balance sheets”, says Zanin. “On the other hand, however, it is also necessary to closely observe defaults”, he adds.

The Avenue expert explains that it is difficult to easily define whether all banks will benefit from the rise in interest rates and that this depends on the exposure of each financial institution to certain types of business.

Banks heavily exposed to real estate loans, for example, tend to suffer. “Despite increasing loan earnings, rising interest rates tend to make those interested in a new home rethink their move. We have seen a significant number of reductions in real estate purchases in the United States”, he contextualizes.

In June, the last month of the second quarter, interest rates on home equity loans rose to a 14-year high in June after the Fed raised interest rates in the economy by 75 percentage points. Earlier this month, the average 30-year mortgage loan rate, the most common home loan in the United States, was 5.3%, up from 2.9% in the same month in 2021.

Even with the rise in rates, financial institutions that have a relevant part of their income linked to real estate loans saw their billings on this front decline – as is the case with Wells Fargo, the largest bank in the North American mortgage sector, which recorded in the first quarter a 33% year-on-year decline in mortgage revenue.

Still on this front, the rise in rates tends to lead to an increase in provisions for bad debts. “Financial institutions that depend on the mortgage business see profitability decline, with purchases reduced, payments postponed and provisions increased, preparing for a period of lean cows”, points out Zanin.

On the other hand, with this riskier environment, insurers should benefit, as well as brokerages, who have seen trading pick up amid high volatility.

Those who should also be harmed by the rise in interest rates and mortgages, in association, are companies linked to the real estate sector. Some signs, on this front, have already appeared: the stock of houses for sale is growing, there is a cut in the price of houses and real estate companies are laying off people.

Capex and guidances

This last point, about layoffs, must be closely evaluated in all sectors: with the possible perspective of a recession, guidances and Capex will be at the center of the discussion. “Investors intend to monitor how companies are positioning themselves for the future, whether they intend to cut costs or invest”, he explains.

Bank of America, in a report, also highlights how important investment and future earnings projections will be in the documents.

“At a point where profits are decreasing, mandatory capex can pose an unwelcome problem”, explain the analysts of the American bank. “At the same time, capex may be needed more than in previous cycles. There are supply chain challenges, emerging geopolitical risks and a tight labor force that encourages companies to spend to automate.”

On the forecast front, BofA sees that the revision trend will continue to deteriorate. “We expect earnings per share (EPS) in line in the second quarter. Weakening guidance will continue to be the focus: we believe EPS consensus for the second half and next year will drop substantially.”

According to the American bank, the risk of recession, in the second quarter, took the lead among the biggest concerns of the companies, instead of the fear of problems with the supply chain. “In the first quarter, companies cited a slowdown in demand and we expect this to continue. Announcements of layoffs, which have increased recently, are also likely to be perpetuated, raising concerns of an economic downturn,” they conclude.

