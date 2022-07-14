Why you should eat at least one banana a day

THE banana is already part of the Brazilian culture. Indispensable food for gym users, safe option to satisfy that hunger without detonating the diet, in addition to being part of snacks for children and babies. It is a fruit that has several benefits and, therefore, can be consumed at least once a day.

banana peculiarities

It’s easy to peel, it’s a fruit that doesn’t get dirty, it can be consumed anywhere, it’s also easy to find in supermarkets at fairs and has a very affordable price.

Banana is a very nutritious fruit. It has dietary fiber, antioxidants and many vitamins. It’s a great ingredient for cakes, breads, pastries and shakes.

Why we should eat at least one banana a day

It’s the fruit of happiness

Eating a banana a day supplies the body with tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin, which regulates mood. Allied to this, it has good doses of vitamin B 6 that influences the quality of sleep. And its magnesium compounds decrease muscle fatigue. For these reasons it alleviates anxiety symptoms.

Keeps the digestive system healthy

The fruit has flavonoids, substances beneficial to the digestive system, which protect the gastric mucosa, especially the green banana. In addition, it improves the intestine due to its fibers that favor intestinal transit and help eliminate toxins from the body.

Decreases the risk of heart disease

This benefit is achieved because of its amounts of potassium that stimulate the elimination of sodium through the urine. Eating a banana a day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Decreases PMS symptoms

For regular PMS sufferers, eating a banana every day can alleviate unwanted symptoms, because of its vitamin B6 and tryptophan.

It’s good for the brain

Banana contains manganese, which is a mineral that acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, preventing diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, among others.